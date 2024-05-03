Video: Man City double as Foden and Shaw pick up FWA gongs

Manchester City
Posted by

As we head towards the end of another season, the Player of the Year awards have been decided by the Football Writers’ Association, and Phil Foden has led Man City to another double this year.

The 23-year-old who has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 31 games this season per BBC Sport, has beaten off competition from the likes of Declan Rice, Rodri and Cole Palmer.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp clears the air with Mo Salah after touchline spat
“Playing politics” – Reason for Chelsea’s abstention on key EPL vote revealed
Pundit tips 23-year-old Man City star to win ‘Player of the Year’ award

In the Women’s football category, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw came out on top.

Her 21 goals in 18 games, per BBC Sport, see her way out in front in terms of goalscoring output this season, which was surely one of the drivers to her earning the prestigious award.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Bunny Shaw Pep Guardiola Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.