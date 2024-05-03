Video: Man City double as Foden and Shaw pick up FWA gongs

As we head towards the end of another season, the Player of the Year awards have been decided by the Football Writers’ Association, and Phil Foden has led Man City to another double this year.

The 23-year-old who has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 31 games this season per BBC Sport, has beaten off competition from the likes of Declan Rice, Rodri and Cole Palmer.

In the Women’s football category, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw came out on top.

Her 21 goals in 18 games, per BBC Sport, see her way out in front in terms of goalscoring output this season, which was surely one of the drivers to her earning the prestigious award.

?BREAKING: Man City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw have won the 2024 Men's and Women's FWA Footballer of the Year award ?pic.twitter.com/ubl0vVGlpU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports