According to Le10Sport, West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd wants to leave the club in summer.

The Moroccan is open to the prospect of leaving the Hammers this summer, according to Moroccan journalist Hakim Zhouri.

The 28-year-old was signed for £27million in 2022 and started his tenure really well before losing his place in the starting line-up.

Moyes hasn’t been convinced by the Moroccan after his first season at London Stadium and signed Konstantinos Mavropanos for €25million last summer to partner Kurt Zouma in the heart of defence.

“I heard back from him yesterday. The player is not against the idea of leaving because he has lost his status as an ‘indisputable’ starter. Now he’s more in the rotation, he comes into the game less. It’s true that he’s a bit injured, but he’s really less involved in the coach’s game. There are others ahead of him, so the club is not closed to the idea of letting him go. Secondly, the game plan might appeal to him at Marseille. After that, it will depend on a number of factors.” – said Zhouri.