Tensions rise at West Ham as key man banned from training ground

As the end of the Premier League season approaches, things appear to be going from bad to worse for West Ham United.

Chelsea’s win over Tottenham on Thursday might means the Hammers have drifted out to ninth position and out of European contention with just three games left to play.

David Moyes takes his side to Stamford Bridge at the weekend knowing that three points are a must if he wants to keep any hopes of European football next season alive.

Steidten banned from West Ham’s training ground

The backdrop to the fixture is one of tension behind the scenes for the Hammers, however.

At the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign there were rumours of friction between Moyes and sporting director, Tim Steidten, and these appear to have come to a head once more.

According to The Standard, Steidten has been asked to stay away from the training ground after it became clear that he has been leading the club’s search for a new manager – indicating that the Scot’s reign at the London Stadium is finally coming to an end.

That shouldn’t really be a surprise to Moyes whose safety first way of playing has had its day.

Confidence sapping defeats against Arsenal and Crystal Palace of late are just two poor results amongst many underwhelming recent performances.

Football seemingly has moved on but Moyes hasn’t, and therein lies the problem.

Whilst it’s believed that West Ham owner, David Sullivan, will still sit down with Moyes at the end of the season, the fact that he has clearly instructed Steidten to test the waters elsewhere is a clear indication that he’ll not renew Moyes’ contract at the end of June.

It isn’t clear at this stage who will be sat in the dugout at the London Stadium at the start of next season, though The Standard mention the names of Ruben Amorim, Hansi Flick, Julen Lopetegui and Paulo Fonseca.