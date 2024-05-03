West Ham are reportedly set to replace David Moyes at the end of the season, as they explore alternative options.

The Scottish head coach is under pressure as the Hammers’ recent poor form continues, with only one Premier League win in their last five games, leading to a slip to 9th place on the table.

The East London-based club suffered a blow last month when they were eliminated from the Europa League, losing 1-3 on aggregate to Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals.

Facing the prospect of missing out on all possible European spots for next season, West Ham’s hierarchy is seriously contemplating replacing Moyes, whose contract expires this June.

West Ham in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui

According to The Sun, West Ham have narrowed down their options for their next manager to two candidates, with former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui emerging as the frontrunner.

As per the report, they are in advanced talks with Lopetegui to replace David Moyes at the end of the season.

The report claims that the Spaniard is the preferred candidate to take over the reigns and that an agreement between the club and the manager is close to being finalised.

With experience managing prestigious clubs such as Porto, Real Madrid, the Spanish national team, and Sevilla, where he won the Europa League, Lopetegui is seen as a strong candidate for the West Ham job.

In addition to Lopetegui, West Ham’s decision-makers are also considering Sporting manager Ruben Amorim for the managerial role.

Amorim is currently steering Sporting to the top of the Primeira Liga, holding a five-point lead with three games remaining and poised to secure the club’s 20th league title.

Lopetegui brings some English top-flight experience to the table, whereas Amorim is relatively young and less seasoned.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the club on whom they want to back for the role.