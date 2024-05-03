West Ham United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for striker Danny Ings.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are willing let the former Aston Villa striker leave the club in the summer.

The London club is prepared to make big changes with a new manager joining the club high on the agenda of the club chiefs.

Ings has failed to make an impact since joining the club and the Hammers feel that his £125,000-a-week wages (via Capology) are not deserved.

They are willing to let the 31-year-old striker leave the club in a major overhaul of their squad.

In 49 appearances for David Moyes’ side, Ings has scored just 4 goals.

The striker has not been preferred in the starting line up by the Scotsman but whenever he has played, he has looked out of touch.

Perhaps that is why the Hammers want to sign a new striker at the end of the season.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, West Ham are targeting a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The Hammers have suffered because of Michail Antonio’s fitness issues and Ings’ poor form.

Solanke can solve goal scoring crisis at London Stadium

They want a striker who can lead their attack and shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals and share the burden with Jarrod Bowen.

The Bournemouth striker has been in sensational form this season and his 18 goals and three assists in 35 games have impressed clubs like Tottenham and Arsenal.

The 26-year-old striker is at the peak age of his career and the Hammers would be wise to make a move for the man in-form.

West Ham have struggled for goals

Antonio, who has seven goals in 29 games this season, is another concern for the club as the player has struggled with form.

In his absence, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus have starred for the Premier League club.

West Ham are currently ninth in the Premier League table and look set to finish the season in the top half of the league.