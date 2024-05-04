Exclusive: Arne Slot’s Liverpool demands could see €60m-rated centre-back soon join Reds

Arne Slot has already made a number of requests to the Liverpool management for the next summer transfer window according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the new coach’s plans.

There is an absolute priority for a new centre-back, preferably left-footed, in light of the carelessness that Liverpool have shown in defence on many occasions throughout the 2023/24 season.

Could Goncalo Inacio sign for Liverpool?

There are several names on Slot’s list, including Goncalo Inacio who the club have followed in any event for a long time, who has a €60m release clause in his contract and who will most likely leave Sporting at the end of the season.

In addition to the Portuguese player, Eintracht Frankfurt’s excellent Willian Pacho is also a player of interest. His contract with the Germans expires in 2028 so he’s unlikely to come cheaply either.

Arne Slot has made a few demands on Liverpool already

One matter that could affect most of Liverpool’s potential incoming transfers is the situation surrounding the Egyptian King, Mo Salah.

Liverpool executives will sit down in the coming weeks with Salah to discuss his situation.

Al Ittihad are ready with a new attempt to prise away the Reds talisman, and will submit a monster offer that could allow the club to finance most of their incoming transfer business.

Although nothing has been decided yet, Liverpool will still monitor some possible replacements in the meantime.

Names such as Leroy Sane – whose contract with Bayern expires in 2025 – Estevao ‘Messinho’ Willian of Palmeiras and PSV’s Johan Bakayoko are players currently of interest.

