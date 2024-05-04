Arsenal are looking to bring in a quality striker this summer and Benjamin Sesko is on their radar.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the Gunners have been keeping tabs on Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres as well. However, Sesko will be a much more affordable option because of a €50 million release clause in his contract.

The Slovenia international has done quite well for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 16 goals across all competitions. He could develop into a key player for Arsenal with the right guidance.

Although the likes of Isak and Gyokeres are a lot more developed compared to the Bundesliga attacker, they will cost a lot more and Arsenal need to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well.

Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently, and the Brazilian international has found the back of the net just four times in the league season. Arsenal are in desperate need of an upgrade and the Slovenian would be a long-term acquisition for them.

Sesko is highly rated across Europe and the 20-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League forward. A move to Arsenal will be an exciting opportunity for him and the Gunners could help him develop further and fulfil his potential.

Arsenal move will help Benjamin Sesko improve

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. He could play a key role in the develop development of Sesko as well.

The RB Leipzig striker should be a good fit for Arsenal’s attacking style of football and he will look to compete for major trophies with them if the move goes through this summer.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for most players. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to trigger the Slovenian’s release clause in the coming weeks.