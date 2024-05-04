Arsenal are interested in signing the Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch striker has been linked with other clubs in recent months as well. The likes of Juventus and Milan are keeping tabs on his progress as well.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Arsenal are ahead of the Italian clubs in the race and remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, SportWitness share a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport claiming that Arsenal are the favourites to sign the 22-year-old attacker in the summer.

Zirkzee is valued at around €50 million and Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player at the end of the season.

It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality goalscorer at the end of the season. Gabriel Jesus has been quite underwhelming this season and Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on the Brazilian international.

Arsenal need Joshua Zirkzee

The Dutchman has 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season and he will add goals and creativity to the side. Zirkzee is more than just a goal scorer and his ability to bring others into the play and create goalscoring opportunities could turn him into a valuable asset for the club.

He is still only 22 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The reported asking price might seem like a premium right now, but the Dutchman is a prodigious talent and he could end up justifying the investment in the coming seasons. It will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly and cement his place in the Netherlands starting lineup ahead of the European championships in June.