Former Aston Villa CEO has hinted at his former club’s future transfer plans claiming that the pressure is on the club to spend big.

Unai Emery’s side is on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1981 as they currently occupy the fourth spot in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur remain their only rival for the position but despite the North London club having a game in hand, they remain seven points clear.

If they were to qualify for the Champions League as expected, it would no doubt put Emery in contention for manager of the year, regardless of what happens at the top of the table.

Aston Villa urged to spend in the summer

The Spanish manager is now beloved by Villa fans, who will no doubt be looking forward to see what their side does in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Former club CEO Keith Wyness has claimed that they will be under pressure to spend big if they do qualify for Europe.

“They’ve now got enough to keep Luiz, Ollie Watkins and other stars – as well as add more.” He told Football Insider.

“If they’re in the Champions League, they will be under pressure to go out and spend on big players to make sure the squad is at the right level.”