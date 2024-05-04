Video: Bukayo Saka’s composed penalty gives Arsenal the lead

Bukayo Saka has given the Gunners a deserved lead at the Emirates Stadium after dispatching from 12 yards to give his side the lead.

Arsenal are now on their way to being 4 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after a completely dominant first-half display against Bournemouth.

Despite playing at the end of a gruelling season, Arsenal look as hungry and as fit as ever, cutting through the Cherries defence with ease.

After a number of squandered opportunities, Kai Havertz was brought down inside the penalty area giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Saka stepped up as the entire stadium held it’s breath and sent the keeper the wrong way, rolling the ball into the other corner.