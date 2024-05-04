Everton managed to maintain their Premier League safety over the last couple of weeks with Sean Dyche’s men managing to conjure up a four match unbeaten run, including four wins in their last six.

While the players have been putting in some excellent players on the pitch, the Toffees’ off-field mess continues to raise the alarm bells at Goodison Park.

And profound football pundit for Sky Sports Gary Neville has voiced his concerns about the financial stability of clubs like Everton in the wake of administration rumours circulating this week.

Despite Everton’s recent success in securing their Premier League status with a series of impressive victories, Neville emphasised the urgent need for the league to provide more support to clubs facing financial difficulties.

Gary Neville fears for the future of Everton amid administration rumours

Following Everton’s 1-1 draw with Luton, Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, echoed Jamie Carragher’s worries about the club’s financial future, stressing the importance of finding a solution promptly to safeguard the club’s viability.

Neville said: “A lot of these types of issues which exist in football, this pressure, this desperation, that goes on and on and on, and the cycle just has to stop. We need control in the game, just generally. I think Everton fans are the ones who are most vulnerable at this moment in time because as Jamie has just said, it looks like at this moment in time they’re just trying to get to the end of the season so they don’t go into administration while the football is still being played.

“But they’ve got to get out of this situation pretty quickly, and they need a long-term sustainable solution,” he added.

The Premier League have been asking for proof of funds for a long time from 777 Partners and the Miami-based investment company are yet to supply the correct documentation. This has been an ongoing situation for eight months, casting serious doubt over whether Everton will even be taken over or not.