West Ham United are expected to appoint a new manager at the end of the season.

David Moyes has failed to get the best out of his squad this season and their performances have been quite underwhelming, especially in the Premier League in recent months. The Hammers are now looking to freshen things up and Julian Lopetegui is expected to take over next season.

The Spanish manager has managed in the Premier League before with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the London club. As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Lopetegui is on his way to West Ham and he will sign a two-year deal worth around €5 million per season including bonuses.

Lopetegui has managed big clubs like Real Madrid and Sevilla in the past. He has the quality and the experience to do well in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can get the best out of the West Ham squad. There is no doubt that the Hammers have quality players at their disposal and they should be doing better in the league.

David Moyes helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year and they did reasonably well in the Europa League this season. However, with the quality of players at their disposal, they have underperformed.

The West Ham manager was backed heavily during the summer transfer window with quality signings like Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus. The club hierarchy would have expected the Hammers to push for trophies once again and secure European qualification for the next season through league position.

It seems unlikely that we will be able to secure European qualification for the next season.

Moyes has proven himself in the Premier League over the years but a change is needed at West Ham in order to truly harness the potential of their squad. A pro-active manager like Lopetegui could get the best out of attacking players like Kudus and Jarrod Bowen next season and allow the other members of the team to express themselves better.

Moyes has often been criticised for his conservative approach and Lopetegui will be expected to unleash the quality attackers at West Ham.