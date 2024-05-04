Kai Havertz admits he’s “so glad” to be at Arsenal in apparent dig at Chelsea

Kai Havertz revealed he’s “so glad” to be at Arsenal as they kept the pressure on Manchester City in the title race with victory against Bournemouth.

The Gunners went into the game knowing they needed to win to keep their hopes of a first Premier League title in 20 years alive.

Bukayo Sako, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice scored the goals as Arsenal opened up a four point lead at the top ahead of Manchester City’s game against Wolves.

Havertz glad to be at Arsenal

Havertz endured a slow start to life in north London following his summer move from rivals Chelsea, but has really come alive as the season has gone on.

The German has established himself as a key part of Arsenal’s side, putting in a series of impressive performances and scoring some important goals.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 Premier League goals and provided six assists in 35 league appearances.

The Germany international put in another impressive performance against the Cherries and said after the game how happy he was to be playing for the Gunners, in what could be a thinly veiled dig at his former employers.

“I just enjoy it on the pitch right now. It’s so nice”, he told TNT Sports.

“I have so many good players behind me and I really enjoy the number nine role.

“We have two more games to play and we are going to give everything. We’ll enjoy those games and see how it goes.

“I enjoy every second. He [Mikel Arteta] taught me so many things, especially at the start when it was tough for me.

“I’m so glad I was here. Things were hard at the start but everyone stuck by me.

“I work hard but for me it’s not easy to go into a new team. Sometimes I’m a shy guy.

“To go into a new team with a new manager and different players then it can be tough. I came from Chelsea and that didn’t make it easy too.

“The manager has helped a lot and the players, the fans have been unbelievable.”

Arsenal have just two games remaining, against Manchester United and Everton, and despite how well they’ve done they could end the season with no silverware again.