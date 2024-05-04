Leeds player spotted going down the tunnel rather than applauding the fans after final day defeat

Leeds United’s Junior Firpo reportedly went straight down the tunnel following the club’s defeat to Southampton on the final day of the Championship season.

Leeds had to win to have any chance of automatic promotion, and hope that Huddersfield could pull off a shock win against Ipswich.

Daniel Farke’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Elland Road, and end the season with just one win in their last six games as they settle for a place in the play-offs.

Firpo heads straight down the tunnel?

As is tradition on the final home game of the season all the players go round and clap the fans and thank them for their support over the season.

However left back Firpo wasn’t there as he headed straight down the tunnel with journalist Adam Pope sharing the news.

Pope took to X and said: “Firpo goes down the tunnel alone as the rest of the players applaud the remaining fans. 90 points not enough but a second bullet remains in the barrel. Knockout footy ahead.”

That kind of behaviour won’t endear the 27-year-old to the fans at all, and with his contract expiring in 2025, and reports stating he won’t be offered another one, he could be sold this summer.

The Dominican Republic international has featured regularly for Leeds this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions, with 26 coming in the Championship.

Firpo joined Leeds from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2021, and has made 81 appearances for the club in total, including 43 in the Premier League, before they got relegated last season.

Leeds will need to put the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion behind them quickly as they play Norwich in the play-off semi finals, with the winners facing either Southampton or West Brom at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.