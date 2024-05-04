Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi.

The 30-year-old will be a free agent next month and the opportunity to sign someone with his quality and experience on a free transfer can be hard to turn down.

Leeds United need to bring in more quality in the final third and Batshuayi should prove to be a quality acquisition. He has played in the Premier League before with clubs like Chelsea and Crystal Palace. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Leeds.

The Whites are currently pushing for promotion back to the top flight, and they will need a better striker leading the line for them if they return to the Premier League.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League once again will be an attractive proposition for the 30-year-old striker and he will look to prove himself in the English top flight once again. The Belgian striker is at the peak of his powers right now, and he has been outstanding in the Turkish league this season.

Michy Batshuayi would improve Leeds United

The striker has 23 goals in all competitions and Leeds are now expected to submit an offer for him in the coming weeks as per Fotomac. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the striker.

Signing him on a free transfer will allow Leeds to improve the other areas of their squad as well without having to break the bank.

It is fair to assume that the Championship outfit will not be the only club keen on signing the 30-year-old striker this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition for the Belgian and get the deal done.

Leeds will need better players at their disposal if they want to establish themselves as a top flight club and the Belgian would be the ideal addition.