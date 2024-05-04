Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy linked with a surprise move away

Jamie Vardy, the veteran striker and long-time Leicester City talisman, has been linked with a surprise move to Wrexham, the club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Despite being 37 years old, Vardy has continued to shine on the pitch, playing a pivotal role in Leicester’s return to the Premier League after their relegation last season.

He maintained his impressive goal-scoring record, scoring 18 goals in 35 league games this season.

The Foxes’ all-time leading goalscorer has been with Leicester since 2012, but his contract is set to expire this summer.

Wrexham not ruling out a move for Vardy

While there is a possibility of him signing an extension and continuing his tenure with Leicester for a 13th season, reports from The Sun suggest that Wrexham are considering a sensational move for the striker.

Wrexham’s recent success, securing back-to-back promotions under the ownership of Reynolds and McElhenney, has propelled them to League One, marking a significant achievement for the club.

In light of their newfound status, the prospect of recruiting a player of Vardy’s caliber has sparked intrigue among fans and pundits alike.

When questioned about the potential acquisition of Vardy, Reynolds expressed openness to the idea, stating (quotes via Sport Bible):

“There’s nothing to say that Jamie Vardy wouldn’t be a great Wrexham player. It’s not a name I’ve had mentioned inside the building before. But, you know, age and profile wouldn’t put us off.”

While Vardy’s future remains uncertain, the prospect of him donning the red and white of Wrexham would undoubtedly be an exciting chapter for the club.