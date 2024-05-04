Liverpool is reportedly interested in the signing of West Ham star Mohammed Kudus who has impressed so far this campaign.

The electric forward arrived from Ajax last summer after being heavily linked with several clubs including London rivals Arsenal who sought after a back-up for Bukayo Saka.

But David Moyes managed to convince the 23-year-old to join the Hammers for a reported £38 million, a steal in today’s transfer market.

It is fair to say that Kudus has been an instant success since making the switch to England grabbing 7 goals and 5 assists so far in his 30 Premier League appearances.

But after a disappointing season from a West Ham perspective, top clubs are no doubt keeping a close eye on the versatile forward.

Liverpool keen on Kudus

According to The Athletics David Ornstein, Liverpool is on the hunt for another wide forward to add to their already incredible attacking arsenal.

‘From what I hear a wide forward is among the areas Liverpool are exploring heading into the summer window.’ He said on The Athletics podcast.

‘I don’t know if Kudus is an option but he is a brilliant player, has enjoyed an excellent debut season and it would be surprising if he wasn’t on the radar of Liverpool and any other leading club looking to strengthen in that part of the pitch.’

Questions have been asked about the future of Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah’s future at the club although it looks likely that he will remain at Anfield beyond the summer window.