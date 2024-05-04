Man United could be dealt huge blow in their pursuit of £60m priority target

This summer’s transfer window is one that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his staff need to get spot on at Man United.

Having missed out on various targets over the past few windows, there’s now a genuine chance for the Red Devils to buy those players that will help bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

Much will depend on whether Erik ten Hag will still be in charge or not of course, with any players that are being courted by the club likely to keep their cards close to their chest until they’re aware of who it is that will be sitting in the dugout at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man United want Jarrad Branthwaite

One player that United are known to covet and who is their priority target for the summer window, is Everton’s brilliant centre-back, Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old has really cemented his place as one of the best in his position in the English top-flight this season, and has earned an England call-up in the process.

It’s no wonder that United are interested, particularly when you consider just how poor they’ve been in central defence throughout 2023/24, injuries notwithstanding.

Branthwaite won’t come cheap at a reported £60m/£70m, however, according to Football Insider sources, the Toffees are doing their level best to ensure the player stays with them for at least another season.

Their financial situation would seemingly preclude them from replacing him, and that could be hugely detrimental to their chances of survival next season, given how they’ve flirted with relegation over the past two seasons.

Whether that is something that’ll tug at Branthwaite’s heart strings remains to be seen, but with Everton’s reported takeover by 777Partners still not rubber stamped, and debt piling up because of the impending move into their new stadium, keeping things stable on the pitch will surely be at the forefront of the board’s mind as the transfer window approaches.