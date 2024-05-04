Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Manchester United are hoping to sign the 19-year-old attacker during the summer transfer window.

Roque has not been afforded ample game time at the Spanish club since joining them in January. His game time has been limited to just 310 minutes in all competitions and the young attacker needs to play more often at this stage of his career.

The report claims that Barcelona are considering a loan move for the attacker next season, especially if they fail to register him because of the financial fair play restrictions.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to sign the player on loan. Apparently, Manchester United have already been in touch with the player’s agent to enquire more about his situation. They will face competition from clubs like Napoli, Real Betis and Sevilla as well.

However, the Brazilian forward is not keen on a move away from Barcelona any time soon, and it seems that Manchester United might have to convince him to join them.

Vitor Roque would be a useful option for Man United

It is no secret that the Red Devils need more depth in the attack and the 19-year-old could prove to be a useful option for them. Regular football in the Premier League next season could help Roque develop further and establish himself as an important player for Barcelona in the near future.

He could compete with Rasmus Hojlund for the starting spot and competition for places will help both players improve.

Signing him on loan deal would be an inexpensive operation operation and it would allow Manchester United to improve the other areas of their squad as well. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done in the coming weeks.