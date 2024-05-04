Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old will be out of contract next summer and Liverpool could be under pressure to cash on him in the coming months unless he signs an extension with them. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer.

The winger was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia at the start of the season, but Liverpool decided to hold on to him. It seems that the Saudi Arabia clubs remain keen on securing his services, and Keith Wyness has now revealed on Football Insider that a £100 million offer could be on the way from the Middle East this summer.

Apparently, Saudi Arabian clubs could offer £70 million upfront with £30 million in add-ons for the Egyptian international. It is a substantial offer for a player in the last year of his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to accept it.

Can Liverpool afford to let Mohamed Salah leave?

Salah has been a phenomenal servant for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017, and he has helped them win several trophies during his time at the club. His departure will certainly weaken in the side and it remains to be seen with the Liverpool are ready for that.

Players like Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz have not been able to score goals consistently, and Diogo Jota has had his share of injury problems. Salah has carried the Liverpool attack at times.

The Egyptian is one of the best players in the world and it is not surprise that the Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on him. His transfer will boost the profile of the Saudi Pro League.

The 31-year-old is still operating at a very high-level, and he is good enough to play for the best clubs in the world. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.