Thiago Silva set to return to club where his career started

Departing Chelsea star Thiago Silva is set to sign for Brazilian club Fluminense as a free agent according to reports.

Silva released an emotional video message earlier this week announcing he would be leaving the club after four years at Stamford Bridge.

The 39-year-old was a key part of the team which won the club’s second Champions League title in 2021, and their first Club World Cup title.

Silva set to join Fluminense

The Brazilian and his family fully embraced life at Chelsea, with his children part of the club’s academy, and his wife is regularly spotted watching games with the fans.

Silva’s departure will leave Chelsea with not only a void to fill on the pitch but also off it, with the Blue’s set to lose one of the only experienced heads in their dressing room.

Many fans would have loved him to stay another season but it wasn’t to be, and now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed where the veteran Brazilian is heading next.

Romano took to X and said: “Fluminense are set to sign Thiago Silva as free agent!

“Verbal agreement in place between parties.

“Contracts are being prepared and plan is to get it signed in the next weeks.

“Deal will be valid until June 2026.”

This means Silva will return to finish his career at the club where it all started, and his contract will reportedly be a one year deal with an option for further year.

The veteran defender could come up against Chelsea in the 2025 Club World Cup as both teams are competing in the tournament.

Silva is currently sidelined with a groin issue, but if fit is expected to be named as Chelsea’s captain for their final game of the season against Bournemouth.

With the Brazilian departing Chelsea will be in the market for a centre back this summer, and have been linked with Ousmane Diomande, Leny Yoro and Tosin Adarabioyo.