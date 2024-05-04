Exclusive: Thomas Tuchel opens the door to Man United switch this summer

Although there are still a few games left of the 2023/24 season, it appears that Thomas Tuchel has hinted at where his immediate future could lay.

The German has the small matter of guiding Bayern Munich towards a Champions League title in the first instance, and were he to achieve the same it’s entirely possible that his paymasters may reverse their decision to part ways.

Tuchel himself when interviewed recently did indicate that everything is possible, though a Champions League title is likely to be the only thing that would come close to seeing the Bavarians change their mind.

Thomas Tuchel open to Man United switch

In the event that the current status quo remains, Tuchel is likely to have his pick of clubs to move on to, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, he could be heading back to England.

“Thomas Tuchel is not speaking to any other club at the moment, his full focus is on the Champions League. Then of course if he leaves Bayern he’s open to considering opportunities, and I’m told he’d be more than happy to return to the Premier League one day,” he said.

“The only chance to stay at Bayern now is if the board members will ask him to do so and present a new project. Let’s see if they will do that because at this point they haven’t yet.”

Man United are one club to have been linked with a move for Tuchel according to the Manchester Evening News.

Should Erik ten Hag be relieved of his duties by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a move to Old Trafford is bound to appeal to Tuchel.

Were he to take up such an offer, it could mean a big change of playing personnel at Bayern too.

“Regarding rumours surrounding the players, as always for Bayern guys, we have to wait to see with regard to the manager situation. It’s the same for Kimmich, Goretzka, Kim, Sane,” Romano added.

“All the players want to understand who’s gonna be the coach, what kind of idea the coach will have, what he wants to do in the summer.

“So I can guarantee no decisions have been made so far.”

With Premier League experience that included bringing the Champions League title back to Chelsea, Tuchel is a big enough name to command the respect in the United dressing room that ten Hag has failed to do.

Though he’s had a dismal season at Bayern his tactical nous isn’t in question, and it would be interesting to see just how well United’s underperforming group of stars are able to take on board a new way of working.