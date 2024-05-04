This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Tuchel would be happy to return to the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel is not speaking to any other club at the moment, his full focus is on the Champions League. Then of course if he leaves Bayern he’s open to considering opportunities, and I’m told he’d be more than happy to return to the Premier League one day.

The only chance to stay at Bayern now is if the board members will ask him to do so and present a new project. Let’s see if they will do that because at this point they haven’t yet.

Regarding rumours surrounding the players, as always for Bayern guys, we have to wait to see with regard to the manager situation. It’s the same for Kimmich, Goretzka, Kim, Sané… all the players want to understand who’s gonna be the coach, what kind of idea the coach will have, what he wants to do in the summer.

So I can guarantee no decisions have been made so far.

No EPL interest in Lopetegui other than from West Ham

Rumours have seen Julen Lopetegui placed on Manchester United’s radar but guys, let me say that Lopetegui is on West Ham’s shortlist for sure, but I’m not aware of other Premier League clubs making contact at this point.

Lopetegui was also in advanced talks with AC Milan, but the deal was never sealed or signed. He was shocked as the board decided to leave the negotiations because the fans reacted in a very negative way to the news.

Champions League berth will see Dortmund bid for Sancho and Maatsen

Congratulations to Borussia Dortmund for what they’re doing in the Champions League, really special work, they’re doing a huge job.

It’s been a special season in Europe and after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, they also have almost guaranteed fifth spot in the Bundesliga, and another Champions League season in 2024/25.

It’s really important news for Borussia Dortmund. Why? Obviously they have the importance of Champions League but also the fresh money from the competition so that they can really attack their two main targets.

The first one is to keep Jadon Sancho. It’s not going to be easy but Dortmund will meet with Manchester United and try to find a solution. So let’s see what’s going to happen.

And then Ian Maatsen. The player is really happy and he has a £35m release clause in his Chelsea contract. Conversations will take place and the club will really try to make this happen also.

Arsenal still interested in strikers even if Gabriel Jesus stays

Gabriel Jesus wants to stay at Arsenal but the club remain interested in strikers for the summer transfer window, as we mentioned many times.

They don’t want any distractions now during the title race but then in June, full focus will be on transfer targets including a new striker. Nothing is changing in Arsenal’s plans at the moment.

Karim Benzema is back at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is at Real Madrid’s training ground, receiving help for his injury. It’s not an easy moment from a physical point of view for him, so he spoke to Al Ittihad and together the club and player decided to see if he could go to Madrid for a few days to recover.

Real Madrid immediately said yes to this possibility because they have huge love and respect for Benzema, but this is not going to mean anything in terms of the transfer market.