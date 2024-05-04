Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi with a stunning goal to equalise for Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi has scored a stunning goal to bring Nottingham Forest back level against Sheffield United. 

Forest, fighting to avoid relegation, faced an early setback when they conceded a penalty in the 15th minute. Ben Diaz stepped up confidently and dispatched it past the keeper, giving Sheffield the lead.

However, Hudson-Odoi wasted no time in responding, equalizing just 10 minutes later with a stunning strike.

Danilo delivered a perfectly timed pass to the former Chelsea player on the left flank. Hudson-Odoi’s first touch was exquisite as he skilfully manoeuvred past Bogie before unleashing a magnificent curling shot into the top right corner of the net.

What a finish! Watch the goal below:

 

