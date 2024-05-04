Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi with a stunning goal to equalise for Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi has scored a stunning goal to bring Nottingham Forest back level against Sheffield United.
Forest, fighting to avoid relegation, faced an early setback when they conceded a penalty in the 15th minute. Ben Diaz stepped up confidently and dispatched it past the keeper, giving Sheffield the lead.
However, Hudson-Odoi wasted no time in responding, equalizing just 10 minutes later with a stunning strike.
Danilo delivered a perfectly timed pass to the former Chelsea player on the left flank. Hudson-Odoi’s first touch was exquisite as he skilfully manoeuvred past Bogie before unleashing a magnificent curling shot into the top right corner of the net.
What a finish! Watch the goal below:
MAGNIFICENT GOAL! Callum Hudson-Odoi curls in a beauty to level it right back up for Nottingham Forest! pic.twitter.com/12Tv0uf64E
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 4, 2024
Callum Hudson-Odoi SCORES!!
? 1-1 Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest
WATCH EVERY GOAL
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) May 4, 2024