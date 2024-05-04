Video: Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead against Burnley

Burnley FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle have taken the lead against the run of play and it is Callum Wilson with the goal.

Burnley started the game really well and were completely on top for the first 15 minutes.

However, the Magpies just needed one chance to turn the momentum. It comes from a great bit of play on the right. A cross is played in for Isak who takes a shot first time. His effort is saved by the goalkeeper but Wilson is there to tap it in.

Huge setback for Burnley. Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham keen to complete deal for Brazilian winger
Thiago Silva set to return to club where his career started
(Video) – “We are embracing the title race” – Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal win
More Stories Callum Wilson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.