Video: Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead against Burnley

Newcastle have taken the lead against the run of play and it is Callum Wilson with the goal.

Burnley started the game really well and were completely on top for the first 15 minutes.

However, the Magpies just needed one chance to turn the momentum. It comes from a great bit of play on the right. A cross is played in for Isak who takes a shot first time. His effort is saved by the goalkeeper but Wilson is there to tap it in.

Huge setback for Burnley. Watch the goal below: