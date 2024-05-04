Video: Erling Haaland completes first half hat-trick

Manchester City have taken a commanding lead in the first half, with all three goals coming from Erling Haaland.

The Citizens, aiming to respond to Arsenal’s recent win against Bournemouth, have done so in impressive fashion.

Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot before adding a thumping header to double City’s lead.

Incredibly, he then stepped up to convert another penalty, completing his hat-trick and giving the home side a commanding 3-0 advantage heading into the break.

Watch Erling Haaland’s third goal below: