Exclusive: West Ham have a free run at Lopetegui says Romano

Rumours have continued to swirl over the future of ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Julen Lopetegui, of late, but his future could be close to being settled.

It was felt at one stage that the 57-year-old Spaniard might be taking over at AC Milan, though that role, in the end, never materialised for Lopetegui.

The reason for that precise scenario is an odd one indeed.

Julen Lopetegui could join West Ham

“Lopetegui was also in advanced talks with AC Milan, but the deal was never sealed or signed,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“He was shocked as the board decided to leave the negotiations because the fans reacted in a very negative way to the news.”

After having such a knock back, it wouldn’t have been a surprise for Lopetegui to sit back and take stock of everything, however, he was immediately courted by one Premier League outfit it seems.

“Rumours have seen Julen Lopetegui placed on Manchester United’s radar but guys, let me say that Lopetegui is on West Ham’s shortlist for sure, but I’m not aware of other Premier League clubs making contact at this point,” Romano noted.

Though his most successful spell came at Sevilla and it could be said that he underwhelmed at Real Madrid, the Spanish national team and at Wolves, the Hammers clearly see something in Lopetegui that they like.

He does play a more expansive and attacking game and favours a 4-3-3 set up, which is in stark contrast to the safety first way of playing that David Moyes has long employed at the club.

To that end, any supporters disappointed that the Irons appear not to have landed Ruben Amorim, might be in for a surprise.

If Lopetegui is signed and he brings a style that harks back to the ‘West Ham way,’ he should at least be given the benefit of the doubt for a while by the Hammers faithful.

Ultimately he will be judged on results, and if he’s unable to bring success to East London he’ll be sent packing.

Of course nothing is signed and sealed as yet, and as everyone knows in football, anything can happen.

If West Ham want Lopetegui, they need to get the deal over the line quickly.