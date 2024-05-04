It’s been a vintage season for Aston Villa in 2023/24, although they will have to pull out all the stops in order to turnaround their Europa Conference League semi-final against Olympiacos.

Unai Emery’s side have been brilliant to watch for the most part and aside from the odd poor performance are fully deserving of what’s likely to be a finish in the Champions League places.

If they’re able to turnaround a 4-2 deficit against Olympiacos in Greece next week, they will surely be the favourites to lift the title against either last season’s beaten finalists, Fiorentina, or Club Brugge.

Aston Villa want Matias Soule

Should the two goal turnaround be a bridge too far for the Villains, Champions League qualification would be an acceptable alternative.

The money that qualification would bring would arguably allow the club to be able to make a splash in the transfer market in the summer, and see Monchi do his best work.

One player that the club definitely won’t be buying, according to Tuttomercatoweb, is Nicolo Zaniolo.

The outlet suggest that he’s not impressed during his spell at the club and he will be sent back to Galatasaray at the conclusion of the current campaign.

In his stead, Villa will go after highly-rated Juventus winger, Matias Soule, who is currently on loan at Frosinone.

Available for around the €30m mark, the 21-year-old could be the attacking spark that Villa need in the premier European competition next season.

The Argentinian has a more than acceptable 11 goals and three assists in 32 games this season, per WhoScored, and is likely to be a great foil for the likes of Ollie Watkins.

Once it’s known that Soule has been made available by Juventus, however, Villa might not get it all their own way in the transfer market.