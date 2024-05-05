Video: Carlo Ancelotti celebrating his sixth league title triumph as Real Madrid clinch La Liga for the 36th time

Real Madrid officially became La Liga champions for the 36th time after they defeated Cadiz 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona’s 4-2 defeat.

Despite dominating early proceedings while resting key players, it took Los Blancos until the second half to open the scoring through Brahim Diaz. 17 minutes later Diaz then turned provider to assist Jude Bellingham, who not long came on as a substitute. And then in the 93rd minute, Joselu capped off an excellent display for Real Madrid.

The supporters and players stayed in the stadium to witness the game between Girona and Barcelona. And when Barcelona opened the scoring on three minutes perhaps the Galactico’s thought they would have to wait to clinch the trophy.

However within seconds Girona fired level, and eventually came out on top to win 4-2, and pushing them now a point above Barca to take second place.

Carlo Ancelotti celebrates his second La Liga trophy with Real Madrid

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti, who has just claimed his sixth league title, now moving his career tally up to 25 trophies, was captured celebrating his team’s triumph.