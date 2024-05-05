This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Man Utd to cash in on Greenwood, well informed on Olise

I already reported that Man United are prepared to cash in on Mason Greenwood and the situation hasn’t changed.

Man United will wait for permanent transfer proposals because the priority is a sale in order to make profit for Financial Fair Play, although Getafe still hope to keep him on loan.

Let’s see what’s also going to happen guys with Michael Olise, the talented player at Crystal Palace who was close to a Chelsea move in August.

Chelsea had him as a priority target but Crystal Palace were able to do a fantastic job to keep the player at the club and extend this contract with a new release clause of around £60m.

Manchester United are very well informed about that since January and Olise is one of the players they have on their shortlist.

They still haven’t started concrete conversations to sign the player so it’s not an advanced negotiation at this stage, but for sure United, and also other clubs, are closely monitoring the situation.

All change at Tottenham this summer

Ange Postecoglou has mentioned in media interviews that things need to change, and there will be exits in the summer at Tottenham for sure.

Some players like Hojbjerg, Lo Celso and Bryan Gil could leave the club but final clarity will be made in a meeting expected at the end of the season with the manager also involved.

That moment will be crucial to clarify the final list of names.

Koopmeiners is Juve top target, no info on Slot reunion

Guys, despite rumours that are in the Italian media, I’ve zero information on a reunion for Arne Slot and Teun Koopmeiners at Liverpool at this point.

In case the Reds will move for Koopmeiners I will update you on that, but no movements so far.

Juventus have Koopmeiners as one of their top targets for the summer transfer window but that information is not new; we said that since February.

Thiago Silva will return to Fluminense

Thiago Silva has made a decision on his future and has decided to return to Fluminense. It’s big news guys.

Everything started fantastically for Thiago Silva in 1998 at Fluminense, then he left the club in 2009 to join AC Milan then Paris Saint-Germain…

A fantastic story with Chelsea has shown him to be one of the best defenders in the world in recent years, but it’s important to say that now Thiago is prepared to return home.

There is a verbal agreement on a two-year contract till 2026, and contracts are being prepared, documents are being prepared but they are not signed yet. According to my information this will probably be in the third week of May.

So, let’s be patient and wait for Thiago Silva to sign in as a new Fluminense player, which will be brilliant for the Brazilian club.

As a result, Chelsea are looking for a new centre-back and will bring in one for sure. I don’t like to put random names, so as soon as I’ll be aware of the player they want to sign, I’ll share the name.

At the moment it’s still too early to mention that as Chelsea have not decided anything.

No doubts over David Raya’s permanent move to Arsenal

Many Arsenal fans are asking me about Mikel Arteta’s reply in his press conference about David Raya – congratulations to him, the Golden Glove of the Premier League.

All I’m told is that despite Arteta saving in public that everything will be decided at the end of the season, for David Raya I’m told the decision was already made in November.

The verbal agreement between Brentford and Arsenal was for a permanent transfer but because of Financial Fair Play, Arsenal and Brentford agreed on a loan deal with a buy option clause.

There are no doubts. David Raya already agreed his contract with Arsenal who will pay £27m to Brentford at the end of the season.

Sticking with Arsenal, I spoke yesterday about Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal’s striker targets. Guys, every week there’s a new name linked but the reality is that nothing is concrete yet at this stage.

They’ve been following many players like Gyokeres and Sesko, but nothing is advanced or close at this point and, as I said, I can guarantee that as long as Arsenal are in the title race, they will not be distracted by any transfer rumour.

Sergi Roberto to sign a new deal with Barcelona

Sergi Roberto is not leaving Barcelona. The first step since Xavi decided to stay at Barcelona as coach will be to extend the contract of Sergi Roberto.

We know in terms of the signing that Barca are working on the legal agreements and they’re well advanced but not signed yet, and we told you about this deal exactly the day after Xavi decided to stay.

Now the verbal agreement is almost there, everything is almost done, it’s just a matter of some final details to be clarified.

I’m told that in the next days, could be next week, that Sergi Roberto, his agents and Barça will clarify the details.

Nacho has a concrete possibility to move to MLS as he waves goodbye to Real Madrid

Let me confirm what we said 10 days ago… Nacho is expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. The plan is clear.

It was already verbally communicated to Real Madrid by Nacho some weeks ago and the club are now waiting for an official written communication from Nacho.

He wants to go on a free transfer to try a different chapter and he already received some approaches from La Liga sides. Since last summer he has been one of the players wanted by Inter too, but Nacho doesn’t want to play in Europe because he doesn’t want to face Real Madrid. He has too much respect for the club of his life.

He will probably play abroad, with MLS a concrete possibility, though it’s not the only option open to him. Let’s see what he decides.

Real Madrid waiting for green light from Lunin

Remember the contract extension for Andriy Lunin guys, because we already said last month that Real Madrid were preparing a contract proposal, everything was ready to be sent to the player…

Now, Real presented a new deal proposal for Andriy Lunin that has also been shared with the new agent of the player, the super agent Jorge Mendes.

They want to extend his contract – his current deal expires in summer 25 – as they believe Lunin can be part of the future of the club.

It’s up to the player to give the final green light but Real Madrid want to get it underway.

Atletico Madrid could sell four strikers