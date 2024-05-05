Manchester United defender set to miss the rest of the Premier League season

Harry Maguire has been ruled out for three weeks after sustaining a muscle injury in Manchester United training.

The English defender is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up an unfortunate injury issue right before his side’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Despite almost being sold last summer, Maguire has been an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s squad this campaign, making 22 league appearances so far.

A major reason for his surprise return to the starting eleven has been the unfortunate injury issues sustained in the defensive department.

Lisandro Martinez has missed the majority of the campaign due to issues as well as Raphael Varane, leaving the door open for Maguire.

With Casemiro filling in as a make-shift centre back, this leaves Ten Hag in an unenviable position as they prepare for their final four games.

The Red Devils play Crystal Palace on Monday night before a titanic clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford in a contest that will no doubt shape the title race.

