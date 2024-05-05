Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from the Mirror via Daily Express, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are prepared to offer him an exit route this summer.

Wilson has struggled with injury problems this season and his availability remains a major concern for the Magpies. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to invest in another striker at the end of the season.

They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals and they should look to bring in another reliable goal-scorer in the summer. That would push Wilson down the pecking order and it would make sense for the experienced striker to move on.

The 32-year-old has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2025, and it would make sense for the Magpies to sell him this summer instead of losing him for free next year.

Al-Ittihad are lining up a £20 million move to sign the striker and Wilson should prove to be a quality acquisition for them. A move to Saudi Arabia would be ideal for him at this stage of his career as well. He would get to experience a new league and he would pocket a lucrative contract as well.

Despite his injury problems this season, Wilson has managed to find the back of the net 10 times in all competitions. He can be a reliable goalscorer for the Saudi Arabian club if he manages to stay fit next season.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks. Newcastle need to plan for the future and this is the right time to get rid of Wilson and invest in a younger player with more potential.