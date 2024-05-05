Arsenal lining up summer move for 17-goal ace, €65m offer could arrive

Arsenal are hoping to improve their attacking options this summer and they have identified Dusan Vlahovic as a target.

According to a report from Tuttosport via TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old Serbian and they could look to make a move at the end of the season.

Vlahovic has been in impressive form this season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions. He could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus who has been quite underwhelming for Arsenal.

The Gunners need to improve their attacking unit if they want to compete for major trophies consistently. Gabriel Jesus has found the back of the net just four times in the league and that is simply not good enough for a club hoping to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League.

Vlahovic has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal. The Gunners certainly have the financial muscle to tempt Juventus into selling the striker and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with official proposal at the end of the season. A report via TuttoMercatoWeb recently claimed that a €65 million offer could arrive soon.

Dusan Vlahovic could transform Arsenal

The Serbian was regarded as one of the best young strikers in European football during his time at Fiorentina and he has been linked with the move to the Premier League in the past as well. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be the ideal acquisition for Arsenal.

He will add physicality, presence and sharpness in front of goal. Furthermore, the Serbian is still quite young and he is likely to improve further. He could develop into one of the best strikers in the league with the right guidance. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with Juventus over a reasonable fee.