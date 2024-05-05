Exclusive: Chelsea’s Thiago Silva replacement pleased by Newcastle interest

After it became clear that Thiago Silva would be leaving Chelsea in the summer, the Blues seemingly put a plan of action into place in order to identify his replacement.

Just across West London from Stamford Bridge and at around he same time as Silva’s announcement, Fulham were being advised by Tosin Adarabioyo that he too would be looking for pastures new.

Chelsea have been one of the clubs checking on the conditions to sign Adarabioyo according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of his situation, however, the Blues are not going to get things all their own way it seems.

Adarabioyo please by Newcastle interest

AC Milan have a recent history of bringing Premier League players to Serie A and the Rossoneri are known to want to add the 26-year-old to that list.

The player, who is available on a free transfer, wants at least a three-year contract and an annual salary of more than £5 million, which could rule the Italians out.

West Ham United and Tottenham, as well as Chelsea, are seemingly prepared to keep him in London, and Man United, who are known to want a new centre-back, have also registered their interest.

It’s Newcastle that have jumped ahead of a lengthening queue, however, and their interest has pleased Adarabioyo, with a first meeting said to have been positive on all sides.

There’s little doubt that the Saudi Public Investment Fund would be able to bring the player to the North East for Eddie Howe, and given the Magpies issues in central defence over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, he’d surely be a welcome addition.

However, the player does want to listen to other upcoming offers before making his final decision.