Cole Palmer has fired Chelsea in front with a left-footed strike as he adds to his impressive goalscoring tally this season.

After losing 5-0 to Arsenal last month, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are attempting to win two back-to-back London derbys as they approach the end of the season.

They have gotten off to a great start at Stamford Bridge as Palmer has rifled them in front after just 14 minutes with a left-footed strike into the far corner.

The England international now has an incredible 21 goals so far this campaign, four shy of Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

🚨🚨| GOAL: COLE PALMER OPENS THE SCORING FOR CHELSEA!! Chelsea 1-0 West Ham pic.twitter.com/bgaBtNxEKJ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 5, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.