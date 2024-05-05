Video: Conor Gallagher doubles Chelsea’s lead before Noni Madueke adds a third

Conor Gallagher doubled Chelsea’s advantage with a sweet volley before Noni Madueke then added another from close range moments later.



The Blues are cruising at Stamford Bridge as they currently lead 3-0 heading into the break with David Moyes’ side crumbling under the pressure.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring after just 14 minutes when the ball fell to him just inside the area, the 21-year-old took a second to compose himself and then powered the ball past the goalkeeper.

Gallagher then doubled that lead with a volley from almost the exact same position before Madueke tapped home from a yard out off the back of a corner.

GALLAGHER DOES IT AGAIN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0XG0HWMnt3 — Chels HQ (@Chels_HQ) May 5, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sport.

🚨🚨| GOAL: MADUEKE MAKES IT THREE!! Chelsea 3-0 West Ham pic.twitter.com/sPpIqM0Qnt — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 5, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sport.