Video: Conor Gallagher doubles Chelsea’s lead before Noni Madueke adds a third

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Conor Gallagher doubled Chelsea’s advantage with a sweet volley before Noni Madueke then added another from close range moments later.

The Blues are cruising at Stamford Bridge as they currently lead 3-0 heading into the break with David Moyes’ side crumbling under the pressure.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring after just 14 minutes when the ball fell to him just inside the area, the 21-year-old took a second to compose himself and then powered the ball past the goalkeeper.

Gallagher then doubled that lead with a volley from almost the exact same position before Madueke tapped home from a yard out off the back of a corner.

Video courtesy of Bein Sport.

Video courtesy of Bein Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham enter race for 21-year-old Serie A star
Video: Cole Palmer fires Chelsea ahead with 21st Premier League goal of the season
Leicester City star set to depart opens up on his time at the club
More Stories Conor Gallagher Noni Madueke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.