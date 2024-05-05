Exclusive: Doubts remain over Pochettino and others at Chelsea ahead of the transfer window

Chelsea’s summer transfer window will certainly be very busy, not least because there’s still Mauricio Pochettino’s future at the club to be decided upon.

A final decision on the manager has not yet been made and only at the end of the season will there be a meeting between the Argentine and the Chelsea board to discuss things together.

The possible failure to qualify for a UEFA competition will weigh heavily according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the current situation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have an important transfer window ahead

Were Pochettino to be relieved of his duties, Brighton and Hove Albion’s exciting Roberto De Zerbi remains among the favourites to replace him, despite a recent interview where the Italian mentioned that he’s happy with the Seagulls.

Former manager, Antonio Conte, has recently been linked with the post, however, there is absolutely no evidence of any interest from Chelsea in bringing back the Italian who, in any event, prefers to remain in Italy.

With regard to the players, doubts still remain over the future of Conor Gallagher, whose contract expires in 2025.

Chelsea are making internal evaluations at present based on his positive performances throughout this season.

The player would like to stay and renew his agreement, and a banner from the Chelsea fans at a recent home game showed that they too want the England international to remain at the club.

However, the interest of Tottenham and Newcastle is not to be underestimated, given that the Blues could also decide to monetise his farewell.

Further, Borussia Dortmund have informed Chelsea of their intention to negotiate the buy option clause for Ian Maatsen set at £35m, with a first proposal expected at around £25m.

The will of the player, who prefers to stay in Germany given the excellent relationship with all the staff and his team-mates, could play a fundamental role.