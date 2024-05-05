Video: Guglielmo Vicario breaks up half-time squabble between Spurs teammates

Tottenham FC
Guglielmo Vicario was spotted rushing to the centre circle after the referee blew the half-time whistle to separate his bickering Spurs teammates.

Tottenham Hotspur have had a week to forget after losing three consecutive Premier League games to all but end their Champions League push.

After their first controversial encounter last September, Liverpool got their revenge against the North London outfit in the reverse fixture, winning 4-2 at Anfield.

The damage was done in the first half with both Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson getting on the score sheet.

Upset with how the match was going, cameras picked up a scuffle between Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal which Vicario broke up as the two sides headed for the tunnel at the break.

Video courtesy of Sky Sports.

