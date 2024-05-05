Leeds United are reportedly ‘desperate’ to complete the permanent signing of Joe Rodon in the summer transfer window.

After a gruelling season in the Championship, Daniel Farke now faces the daunting challenge of fighting through the play-offs after falling just short of the automatic promotion spots.

It looked like Leeds were in pole position to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the end of March after a fantastic run of games but that was quickly derailed in April.

A 2-1 loss away to Coventry was the beginning of the downfall, with Farke’s side going on to win just one out of their last five fixtures.

But despite this setback, Leeds United fans will no doubt be confident that their side can push through the play-offs and secure a return back to England’s top flight.

A major reason for this confidence is their impeccable defence, who despite suffering a poor end to the season, still boast the second-best record in the Championship only superseded by Leicester City.

Leeds United ‘desperate’ to sign Joe Rodon

According to transfer expert, Peter O’Rourke with Football Insider, Leeds are ‘desperate’ to secure the signing of Welsh defender Rodon, who is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old has made 43 appearances in the Championship this campaign and has formed the backbone of Farke’s side.

With the signings of Mickey van de Ven and Radu Dragusin at Tottenham Hotspur over the past season, it seems like Rodon may not be in Ange Postecoglou’s plans moving forward.