Leeds United will be forced to sell a number of major players if promotion bid fails

As Leeds United navigates through the tumultuous waters of the Championship Play-Offs, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The club’s financial health hangs in the balance, contingent on their ability to secure a coveted promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Failure to achieve a swift promotion back to the top-flight could plunge the Whites into an array of financial struggles, with ominous worries on the horizon.

Renowned football journalist Pete O’Rourke has sounded the alarm to Football Insider, warning of “worrying times ahead” for the Whites if they’re consigned to another season in the Championship.

The recent 4-0 defeat to QPR in the penultimate game, and the 2-1 loss at Elland Road on the final day, only served to exacerbate the looming crisis, casting doubt on their aspirations of an immediate return to the top flight.

The financial landscape appears bleak for Leeds United, with staggering debts totalling £190 million stemming from the Andrea Radrizzani-era transfers. The club’s financial report, released just last month, revealed a daunting £33.7 million loss after factoring in player sales. Such a substantial financial deficit paints a grim picture, especially if clubs come knocking to collect their dues in the absence of promotion.

Compounding the issue is the impending decrease in parachute payments, a lifeline for relegated clubs, as Leeds brace for their second year in the Championship.

Leeds United will be in major trouble if they do not gain promotion to the Premier League

Desperation may force Leeds United’s hand, leading to the sanctioning of key player sales during the upcoming transfer window. Reports from Football Insider indicate that five stars, including talents like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, could be sacrificed in a bid to offset financial woes.

If the Yorkshire club fail to achieve promotion back to the Premier League then the club could be in dire straits. The likes of Summerville, Gnonto and Archie Gray could all be flogged to alleviate some of their debts, which would leave little wiggle room in order to fund a rebuild.