Liverpool legend claims Reds ace is “unhappy” and wants to move this summer

Liverpool’s defensive stalwart, Virgil van Dijk, finds himself at a crossroads as his contract inches closer to expiration and uncertainties loom over his future at Anfield.

With Jurgen Klopp’s departure imminent and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot set to steer the Liverpool ship, speculations swirl around the future of the club’s captain.

Graeme Souness, a revered figure in Liverpool’s history, has ignited further speculation by suggesting that van Dijk’s discontent could pave the way for a potential move to Real Madrid.

Souness, speaking on William Hill’s new Three Up Front podcast, pointed out van Dijk’s age and the allure of silverware as potential factors driving the Dutch defender towards the Spanish giants.

“If you’d asked me about this a month ago, I would’ve said whoever takes over from Jurgen Klopp is inheriting the most fabulous situation, but I can’t say that anymore. With the way that they’ve performed this month, Liverpool have now got a big question mark against their character.”

At 32, van Dijk faces the inevitable contemplation of his twilight years in professional football. With one eye on securing his legacy and adding to his impressive list of accolades, the prospect of a move to a club of Real Madrid’s stature may indeed hold significant appeal.

Virgil van Dijk could leave Liverpool this summer

Souness claimed: “The fact that Virgil van Dijk’s contract end is coming up worries me, he’s 33 in July, and if his agent were to call up the sporting director at Real Madrid, they’d take him. I just look at him now and the noise he’s been making, which he hasn’t done throughout his career, and I think he’s obviously unhappy.”

The uncertainty surrounding Liverpool’s managerial transition adds another layer of complexity to van Dijk’s situation. While Klopp’s departure marks the end of a successful era, it also ushers in a period of transition and adjustment for the players. The arrival of Arne Slot signals a new chapter for the club, but whether van Dijk sees himself fitting into Slot’s plans remains to be seen.

Liverpool have a major conundrum to solve this summer with two of their most influential players Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both facing questions over their future at the club with their contracts set to expire next year.

This could lead to a massive reconstruction job for their pending new boss Arne Slot this summer.