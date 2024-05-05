Man United join race to sign Arsenal-linked attacker with 19-G/A this season

Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality attacker and they are keeping tabs on Joshua Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has been in impressive form for Bologna and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League rivals Arsenal, as per 90 Min.

Zirkzee has 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United. The 22-year-old is more than just a goalscorer and he will help Manchester United creatively as well.

The Bologna attacker likes to drop deep and get involved in the buildup play. He will help create goalscoring opportunities for the Manchester United attackers as well. In theory, he could be the ideal partner for Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund. The youngster has done quite well in his debut season, but he needs more support in the attack.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with Bologna in the coming weeks.

Arsenal want to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal are hoping to bring in a quality attacker as well, and the 22-year-old could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus who has been quite underwhelming this season. Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to compete with Arsenal, but the Gunners will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season. That could be a defining factor when it comes to attracting quality players.

Zirkzee will want to compete at the highest level and he might fancy a switch to a Champions League club next season.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United so far and they could easily miss out on European football altogether. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly. A club of their stature should be competing in the Champions League regularly and fighting for trophies.