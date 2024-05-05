Video: Messi makes history with five assists and a goal for Inter Miami

Inter Miami
Posted by

Age has not wearied Lionel Messi and he continues to make history in MLS with Inter Miami.

The Argentinian provided a virtuoso showing against New York Red Bulls, scoring one and providing five assists in a 6-2 win.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United join race to sign Arsenal-linked attacker with 19-G/A this season
Exclusive: Arsenal WILL listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus as striker search intensifies
Arsenal lining up summer move for 17-goal ace, €65m offer could arrive

Three of those assists were to his former Barcelona team-mate, Luis Suarez, who scored his first hat-trick for his new club.

The win keeps them top of the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of nearest rivals, Cincinnati.

Pictures from Apple TV+

More Stories Lionel Messi Luis Suarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.