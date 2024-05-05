Exclusive: 26-year-old Dutch midfield wizard not Liverpool bound… yet

He’s not even been formerly announced as Liverpool manager yet, but already players are being linked with joining Arne Slot at Anfield.

There are just a handful of games left of the Jurgen Klopp era at the club, and supporters would do well to pay homage to exactly what the German has done for the club, rather than brush his achievements under the carpet.

Surely a period of reflection on just how good Liverpool are now compared to where they were at when Klopp took over is the minimum expected, rather than the immediate need to move on with Slot.

Koopmeiners not joining Liverpool for now

There’s plenty of time to get behind the Dutchman and to see what he will bring to the party, and it would be hugely disrespectful to Klopp if there was more of a focus on his successor before he’s even cleared out his desk at the training ground.

One player that’s already been linked with a reunion with Arne Slot is Atalanta’s brilliant midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners.

Perhaps with the idea of not treading on any toes at this juncture, any news regarding a potential swoop is being kept under wraps for now.

“Guys, despite rumours that are in the Italian media, I’ve zero information on a reunion for Arne Slot and Teun Koopmeiners at Liverpool at this point,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“In case the Reds will move for Koopmeiners I will update you on that, but no movements so far.

“Juventus have Koopmeiners as one of their top targets for the summer transfer window but that information is not new; we said that since February.”

Unless players express a preference to leave at the same time as Klopp, clearly evidencing that they couldn’t play at the club under anyone else, Slot should have a full squad to run the rule over during pre-season, before making a decision on any player.

It’s clear that he will want to bring in one or two new faces, and Koopmeiners might well be one of them, though he’d be well advised to see exactly what he has in situ first before making any decisions that could impact on Financial Fair Play.