Tottenham Hotspur are frontrunners to sign the Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

The 24-year-old is highly rated in Italian football and he has been quite impressive for Torino this season. It is no surprise that Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him and a report from Calciomercato claims that Tottenham are in pole position to secure his signature.

The defender is valued at around £34 million and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign him. There is no doubt that they have the resources to pay the asking price for the defender.

Tottenham have conceded nine goals in their last three league games and it is evident that they need defensive reinforcements. Signing another quality central defender could prove to be a wise decision. Buongiorno is still relatively young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for the North London club.

The reported asking price could prove to be a bargain in today’s market if Buongiorno manages to fulfil his potential with them. He has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football, and he will look to hold down a regular starting spot at Tottenham if the move goes through.

Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Napoli are keen on signing the talented defender as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can compete with the Premier League club financial financially.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are pushing for Champions League qualification for the next season and it remains to be seen whether they can finish in the top four. Missing out on Champions League football could make it difficult for them to convince top players to join the club in the summer.