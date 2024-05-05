Video: Tottenham Hotspur boss signals to supporters after Liverpool defeat

In what was already a challenging period for Tottenham Hotspur, a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool proved to be another daunting task for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

With a history of struggles at Anfield, Tottenham’s visit on Sunday only added to their woes as they fell victim to a dominant Liverpool side.

Despite showing early promise with bright spells of possession and intricate play around Liverpool’s box, Spurs found themselves unable to capitalise on their early momentum.

Mohamed Salah’s efforts rattled the crossbar, and involvements from Guglielmo Vicario and Cristian Romero kept the scoreline level temporarily. However, Liverpool’s attacking prowess eventually broke through Spurs’ defence, with Cody Gakpo providing a pinpoint cross for Salah to head home the opener.

The Reds then doubled their lead just before halftime, capitalising on Vicario’s rebound from a Salah shot, with Andy Robertson quick to pounce and extend Liverpool’s lead.

The second half saw Liverpool assert their dominance further, with Harvey Elliott adding to Tottenham’s misery by curling in a cross that Gakpo converted with a header. And then Elliott himself got on the scoresheet with a stunning long-range effort, sealing a comprehensive victory for Liverpool.

However there was a minor scare when Richarlison and Heung-min Son scored twice in the span of five minutes.

Ange Postecoglou apologising to Tottenham Hotspur fans after Liverpool defeat

Spurs have now lost four straight games putting a bleak ending on their somewhat decent first season under Ange Postecoglou. Despite this recent downturn in results you cannot forget this is a slow process which everyone will have to trust, as Postecoglou continues to build his own Tottenham team.

After the game there was an incident where Ange Postecoglou was captured on video signalling to the Spurs supporters that remained in Anfield.

SIGNALS FROM ANGE POSTECOGLOU TO THE FANS: Spurs Boss Points to His Head after defeat: Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/ASfPaOBE3c — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) May 5, 2024

The indication is that the Australian coach was apologising to the travelling fans and saying “this is on me”.