Video: Richarlison makes instant impact as he pulls one back for Tottenham

Tottenham finally got on the scoreboard in the 72nd minute as Richarlison, who came off the bench, pulled one back for the away side.

Until that point, it had been all Liverpool dominating the match.

However, Tottenham’s manager Ange made three changes, bringing on Richarlison, James Maddison, and Oliver Skipp.

These substitutions immediately made an impact, with Spurs looking much more dangerous and threatening in their attack.

The breakthrough came when Brennan Johnson made a bursting run on the right flank before delivering a ball into the box. Richarlison, left unmarked in the box, calmly finished from close range past the Liverpool goalkeeper, making it 4-1.

Watch the goal below: