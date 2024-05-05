Video: What a strike! Harvey Elliott scores the goal of the game with a stunning strike | Liverpool 4-0 Spurs

Harvey Elliott has just scored a goal of the season contender with a stunning striker from outside the box.

Liverpool have ran riot against Spurs at Anfield today, scoring twice in the first half and scoring two quick goals in the second half.

But the fourth was the most special of them all. Trent Alexander-Arnold switched the play to the left for Andy Robertson, who then delivers a cross for Salah.

Salah does well to control it and plays it into the path of Harvey Elliott on the edge of the box, who works it onto his left, skipping past a couple of Tottenham players before unleashing a strike past Vicario.

What a goal: