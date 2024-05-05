West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova.

The 19-year-old winger is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of himself. The Hammers are keen on securing his signature this summer and they have already had an initial offer of around £13 million rejected for the player.

According to a report from Mirror via West Ham Zone, West Ham are now lining up an improved offer to sign the winger. The London club’s director Tim Steidten is keen on signing the winger this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side can secure an agreement with the Brazilian club.

Gassova is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add pace, flair and goals to the West Ham attack. The Hammers will need more cutting edge in the final third and the Brazilian could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition.

He will add some much-needed unpredictability to the West Ham attack. His arrival will also allow Mohammed Kudus to operate in a more central role with more freedom. The former Ajax attacker is not a natural winger and he is more suited to the role of a centre-forward or a second striker.

Signing another winger should be one of West Ham’s priorities heading into the summer window. Gassova and Jarrod Bowen will add directness and penetration from the flanks. They could help West Ham break down opposition defences.

The 19-year-old could be tempted to move to the Premier League and it would be an exciting step in his career. West Ham have an exciting project and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a high level. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.