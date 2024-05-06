€100m Arsenal target “can’t promise” that he will stay at current club

Sporting CP were crowned champions of Portugal this weekend and a big contributor to that achievement was Viktor Gyokeres, who addressed his future amid interest from Arsenal.

The Swedish striker only joined the Portuguese club last summer from Coventry City and across the 47 games he featured in during the current campaign, the 25-year-old produced an incredible 41 goals and 15 assists.

Despite having a contract with Sporting until 2028, his season has attracted the interest of many clubs, with Arsenal placing him high on their list of striker targets for the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres has a €100m release clause in his deal and the Portuguese outfit will not want to lose the player for anything less than this.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to add a new number nine to his squad as there have been occasions this season where the Gunners have needed a natural goalscorer. The North London club have other targets on their list but Gyokeres could be a solid option for the Premier League side.

The 25-year-old addressed his future after winning the league with Sporting CP at the weekend and stated that he loves being in Portugal but he “can’t promise” that he will stay.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres opens door to Arsenal move

Speaking about his future at the weekend, Gyokeres said via Fabrizio Romano: “I love being at Sporting. We will see what happens, I can’t promise anything right now.

“I’m very happy here at Sporting, I’m under contract but things in football are always happening fast, we need to adapt.”

The striker sounds like a player considering a big move this summer amid the interest. A switch to the Emirates Stadium would be huge for the striker’s career and it is a move that would be super exciting given Arsenal’s current trajectory.

It remains to be seen if the North London club make an official attempt in the coming months as €100m is a lot for a player yet to prove his worth at the highest level of the sport.